Science Centre shows the way in rainwater harvesting

Kochi

24 March 2021 02:03 IST

Wells being recharged in Thuruthikkara under water conservation programme

The Thurithikkara Science Centre at Mulanthuruthy under the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad has set an example in saving rainwater to stand the summer.

While cities like Kochi are experiencing severe shortage of drinking water, the centre is recharging wells and testing water to ensure quality. P.A. Thankachan of the centre said as many as 260 open wells in Thurithikkara had been tested for water quality.

The activities of the centre also include ensuring that people recharge drinking water wells during the rainy season so that the water table in the village rises considerably.

Advertising

Advertising

He said the State had received abundant rain during monsoon, and recharging wells was needed to ensure supply throughout the year. However, water supply, he added, had been taken for granted, and none took recharging of wells seriously.

The water testing programme was conducted with the support of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), Mr. Thankachan said. All stakeholders, including residents’ associations, were involved in the water conservation programme as well as efforts to ensure availability of safe water in the panchayat, he added.

The programme was taken up by the Science Centre to ensure that the village had no land lying uncultivated. The centre also encourages scientific management of waste, aquaculture in areas as small as tanks as well as vegetable farming in backyards.