Schools in district step up vigil against pandemic spread

Situation in Ernakulam under control, says Education Department

The overall monitoring against the pandemic in schools under the Education Department in Ernakulam district has been stepped up following the spread reported in two schools in Malappuram.

Except for the GHSS, Panangad, where some five students were tested positive, the situation in the district remains under control, as per the assessment made by the Education Department.

“We have not yet come across instances of cluster spread in Ernakulam. The GHSS in Panangad was asked to close down for two days after less than five students were tested positive,” said Honey G. Alexander, Deputy Director of Education. “A meeting of principals and headmasters/headmistresses were held to review the situation and take necessary follow-up action. The online meeting evolved measures to contain the pandemic spread by complying with the COVID-19 protocol,” she said.

Teams formed

A team of heads of institutions and Education Department officials has been formed in each school. The monitoring committee will keep a vigil over the functioning of each school and the movement of teachers and students. They will create awareness on the pandemic protocol among teachers and students. Principals said that they will also interact with parents and advise them to strictly maintain the protocol while venturing out of their homes.

There have been schools in which either a few students or teachers were tested positive after classes for Class 10 and 12 students resumed. The school authorities seek the view of the Health Department once they come across such cases. The school is closed for two or three days as per the directions given by the health authorities. Students and teachers will be told to remain in quarantine and monitor their health condition. Students or teachers from homes with COVID-19 patients should not go to school until directed by the health authorities. The Education Department has asked managements to disinfect school premises, classrooms, stationary, water tanks, toilets, labs and library as part of safety measures. Teachers have been told to avoid crowding, especially during interval sessions. They should also ask students to comply with physical distancing norms.

Any violations have to be dealt with stringently, according to the guidelines.