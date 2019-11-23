Schools in district set for a makeover

As many as 67 government schools in the district are in various stages of getting significant infrastructural facelift under the Kerala Education Rejuvenation Campaign (KERC) of the General Education Department.

This assumes significance at a time when the state of government schools remains under a cloud following the death of a 10-year-old girl allegedly owing to snakebite in her classroom at Sulthan Bathery on Wednesday.

The budgetary allocation running into crores has been made for infrastructure development of government schools under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) based on proposals made by the MLAs concerned.

“All 15 MLAs in the district have been granted ₹5 crore each under KIIFB for improving infrastructure facilities at a government school each in their constituencies. The idea is to ensure that at least 10 of these schools operate out of new buildings in the next academic year,” said George Bastin, district coordinator, KERC. Besides, ₹3 crore has been allotted to schools having more than 1,000 students and ₹1 crore to those with more than 500 students based on suggestions given by parent-teacher associations and people’s representatives.

As many as six schools in the district have received assistance of ₹3 crore each. Work at the school at Kunnukara has already been completed, and it will be inaugurated on Saturday. While the Kaitharam Government Vocational Higher Secondary School is waiting for an allocation of ₹72 lakh from local MLA V.D. Satheeshan over and above the KIIFB allocation, work at the Kadayairuppu Government Higher Secondary School is almost complete. Work at three higher secondary schools at Kuttamasserry, Kallil (Perumbavoor), and Vennala is at the tender stage. In addition, 24 government lower primary and upper primary schools in the district have been included among the 144 schools identified in the State for KIIFB assistance of ₹1 crore each for which administrative sanction is awaited, said Mr. Bastin.

Besides, work is progressing at 22 schools using financial assistance of up to ₹1 crore each from the plan fund of the Director General of Education (DGE).

“Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education [KITE] and Inkel Limited are the implementation agencies for development work at schools using KIIFB assistance except the assistance extended to lower primary and upper primary schools.

While Kitco prepares the plan estimates, WAPCOS Limited, a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Water Resources, monitors the work.

In the case of lower primary and upper primary schools, the Kerala Institute of Local Administration [KILA] has been chosen as the implementation agency, and estimates are drawn up by the Local Self-Government Department [LSGD] or PWD,” said Mr. Bastin.

In the case of development work undertaken with DGE assistance, LSGD engineers draw up the estimates, and agencies like Nirmithi Kendra are entrusted with the work.