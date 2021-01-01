Schools all set to launch classes

KOCHI

01 January 2021 02:05 IST

Classes to be held in two batches with half the number of students in attendance

Government secondary and higher secondary schools are ready to receive students after over nine months of closure due to the pandemic spread. Sessions will be held for students of classes 10 and 12 in accordance with the COVID-19 protocol on Friday.

Classes will be held in two batches during the day with half the number of students in attendance. The students will have three hours of class a day. Though they are allowed to bring drinking water, they cannot share it. Food cannot be taken to school.

The session for the first batch will be between 9.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m., while that for the second batch will be between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Advertising

Advertising

Preparations for partial reopening of schools have been on since December 17. Only one student will be allowed per desk in keeping the physical distancing guidelines.

Personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services Department were involved in sanitising classrooms. Students experiencing uneasiness will have rooms for taking rest. They will be allowed into classrooms only after the body temperature is checked.

Teachers will wear face shields and masks. Students will also be given counselling, if need be.

The State Transport Authority has been requested to make arrangements transporting students. Attendance will not be marked as regular classes will begin later.