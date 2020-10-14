Schoolchildren to be ambassadors of Break-the-Chain campaign

Govt. bid to take message of disease prevention to families

Schoolchildren will now become the ambassadors of the Break-the-Chain campaign that was launched in the initial days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the recent increase in caseload, the government is turning to students to take the message of disease prevention to their families.

Organised by the General Education Department, Health Department and the Kerala Social Security Mission on the directions of the Chief Minister, the initiative will begin on Wednesday.

Training videos will be telecast on Victers channel at regular intervals. Health Minister K.K. Shylaja will address the students on the occasion.

Handwashing Day

On Thursday, Global Handwashing Day, children will take up related activities in their homes.

Break the Chain online classes and awareness will be given to all students in the State.

Expert opinion

KSSM executive director Mohammed Asheel will provide scientific health information to teachers and Student Police Cadets in a video. Magician Gopinath Muthukad will also speak to students.

Poster making, shooting of videos, and other creative activities will have to be undertaken at homes. This will be evaluated by school teachers. Works of 10 students have to be sent from the districts to the State level by October 30. The General Education Department will collect these and send them to the Break-the-Chain campaign committee of the KSSM.