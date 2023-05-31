School protection groups in Ernakulam to be activated as first line of defence against drugs

May 31, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - KOCHI

With schools set to reopen for the new academic year on Thursday, the Ernakulam Rural police have initiated steps to reactivate the school protection groups (SPGs) as a first line of defence against drugs. New SPGs will be started in schools that do not have them.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar said no stone would be left unturned in constituting SPGs in schools within the jurisdiction of the police.

The Education department has also prioritised SPGs as a potential tool not just to insulate students from drugs but to ensure the smooth functioning of schools with the participation of the local community.

“We had ensured the constitution of SPGs in all schools during the last academic year itself. They will be reactivated, coinciding with the launch of a campaign against drugs when schools reopen on Thursday,” said Honey G. Alexander, Deputy Director of Education, Ernakulam.

SPGs comprise the head of the educational institution, parent-teacher association (PTA) president, Station House Officer of the local police station, ward member or councillor, school leader, faculty representatives, trading community, autorickshaw operators, student police cadets, and other prominent members of the locality.

SPGs will be entrusted with a slew of responsibilities, and they include facilitating smooth traffic near schools, collecting and passing on information about sale of drugs, circulation of pornographic publications, tobacco products, and alcohol to the authorities concerned.

Information about students bunking classes and those who loiter around even after school hours, those trying to befriend students with suspicious intentions, and engagement of students in illicit activities will also be passed on to the relevant authorities by SPGs.

Meanwhile, the Rural police have completed the inspection of school vehicles in association with the Motor Vehicles department. Inspection of private carriers engaged in school duty will also be completed shortly. Each police station has been asked to maintain a roaster containing details of drivers of both school buses and contract carriers.

The police were also actively engaged in cleaning school premises in association with PTAs during the run-up to school reopening. More police personnel would be deployed near schools to regulate traffic during peak hours, Mr. Vivek Kumar said.

