School principals to be held responsible for accidents caused by trees posing danger on campuses

July 04, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KOCHI

School principals will be held responsible under the Disaster Management Act for disasters on school campuses caused by trees posing danger if it emerges that their failure to take necessary action has led to the accident.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) attended by stakeholders in the Education department here on Tuesday. The decision comes a day after a ten-year-old student on a city school campus was seriously injured after being crushed under a tree branch that had fallen in incessant rain and strong wind.

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh, in his capacity as the chairperson of DDMA, also issued strict instructions to schools across the district to make a fresh assessment of trees posing danger on their campuses and to either trim or cut them down immediately to ensure the safety of students.

Regional Fire Officer J.S. Sujith Kumar said the State government had issued orders ahead of the monsoon that managements of the institutions should take steps to cut down or trim dangerously protruding branches or trees within their properties. “It is not the responsibility of the Fire and Rescue services to do that as our responsibility is confined to tasks like removing fallen trees from public places during a natural disaster,” he said.

The CBSE schools council on its part has decided to split their 210 schools into four zones under separate coordinators for implementing measures to ensure the safety of students on school campuses. They will report to a monitoring committee comprising the district authorities and carry out the instructions from the committee with regard to disaster management in their respective jurisdictions.

“We are in the process of forming the structure of the four zones bunching together schools from similar geographical terrains. Once that is finalised, we will sent an emergency missive to all schools to take necessary safety measures. Schools will have to either cut down or trim trees posing threats,” said Indira Rajan, secretary general of the National Council of CBSE Schools.