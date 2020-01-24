Kochi

School pays tributes to Nepal tragedy victims

Students of Saraswathi Vidyaniketan Public School paying homage to their friends who died in Nepal, on Thursday.

Students of Saraswathi Vidyaniketan Public School paying homage to their friends who died in Nepal, on Thursday.  

It was an emotional moment for all students and teachers at Saraswathi Vidyaniketan Public School on Thursday as they paid their tributes to the three young children, Sreebhadra, Archa and Abhinav, who along with their parents Praveen and Saranya died in a hotel room in Nepal.

Indeed a sad day for the school, said Principal A. Chenthamarakshan at a meeting to pay tributes to the victims.

The three were Class 3, Class 1 and LKG students respectively.

Many parents under the school’s Mathru Samithy also participated in the meeting held during the morning assembly.

The Principal along with teachers will attend the last rites of the family in Thiruvananthapuram.

