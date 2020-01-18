School holds film festival

A two-day film festival organised by Vidyodaya School, Thevakkal, began on Friday. The event is being held in association with the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.
Filmmaker and Academy Chairman Kamal, who inaugurated the fest, said film was an effective medium to broach various subjects.
Filmmaker K.G. George, scenarists John Paul and S.N. Swamy, and award-winning actor Pauly Valsan were honoured on the occasion.
Five smart classrooms and two audio-video halls have been turned into cinema halls with ticketed entry where multiple shows were held from 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m in order to give the students an atmosphere of watching films in a cinema hall.
Director Rajeev Ravi will be the chief guest at the valedictory function on Saturday.
