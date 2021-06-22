School hands over study kits to 535 students

Kochi

The authorities at the Government Higher Secondary School, Vennala, have provided “study gift” kits to 535 students of Classes 5 to 10 as a support amidst the financial crisis faced by parents in this pandemic situation.

Each kit consists of 10 notebooks, instruments box, ink pen, ink, five chart papers, 20 A4 size papers, crayons, pens, reading books and a sapling. “The kits were provided as many students had faced difficulties in buying study materials in view of the pandemic crisis,” said Jolly Sebastian, Headmistress in a communication on Tuesday.

The study materials were provided by various organisations, former students, elected representatives and the parent-teacher association. Forty-two smart devices were also given to the needy students in lower primary, high school, and higher secondary sections.

Parents, who reached the campus, received the kits on behalf of the students. P. Geetha, Principal of the higher secondary wing, said that a “notebook challenge” was being held to procure notebooks for the students.