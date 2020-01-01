Kochi

School girls take New Year cheer to the homeless

Children from the Ernakulam Government Girls UP School dressed up as little Santas distributing food to the homeless under the North railway bridge on Tuesday.

They distribute food to itinerant people including children

Little girls dressed like ‘miniature Santas’ from Government Girls Upper Primary School in Ernakulam took the Christmas and New Year cheer to the homeless, spending the season beneath the North railway overbridge here on Tuesday.

The girls in Christmas hats and balloons in hand brought song and colour to the area. The parade of around 20 students sang carols and distributed food among itinerant people including several children.

Taking the celebration to those generally excluded from it was the last activity in the school’s end-of-year gala.

The students, who had decked the school with handmade Christmas decorations, participated in a carol singing competition earlier in the day. The girls also competed for the position of best-dressed Santa with beard and paunch in place.

