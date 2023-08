August 19, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KOCHI

Najath Public School, Ernakulam, was presented with a certificate by the World Records Union for creating a record for the largest image of a human eye filled with millets. The image was created in an area of 2,109.74 sq. ft. on August 18 in connection with the International Year of Millets. Over 1,000 kg millets were used for creating the image, said a communication from the school.