Scholarships for NITC students

The SILA scholarships for B.Tech. students of the Department of Civil Engineering, NIT-C, for the 2020-21 have been offered to seven students who secured top CGPA at the end of the previous semesters. S. Kanyaparvathi, Govind Mohan and Mohammed Arif - of third, fifth and seventh semesters, will receive ₹50,000 each while S. Sidharth and S.Krishnapriya of third and seventh semesters will receive ₹20,000 each. Eldho Adai and Aswin Suresh, both fifth semesters, will share the scholarship amount of ₹20,000.

The scholarship was instituted by a distinguished alumnus of CREC 1967 –1972 B.E. Civil Engineering batch, Sivaramakrishnan S. Iyer. An amount of ₹40 lakh was donated to CREC SJET (CREC Silver Jubilee Endowment Trust), the interest from which is being utilised for the disbursement of scholarships.

For 2020-21, the total scholarship amount of ₹2.10 lakh along with a citation, would be given to the students, R. Subashini, secretary, CREC-Silver Jubilee Endowment Trust.and Associate Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, NITC, said.

