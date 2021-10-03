Schedule for implementation of development projects in Kochi soon, says Minister

All services of the Kochi Coporation to be available online in three months

A schedule for the implementation of development projects for Kochi will be drawn up and its progress reviewed periodically, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said.

Speaking at a programme organised by the Kochi Corporation to speed up the implementation of various development projects in the city, Mr. Rajeeve said all services of the civic body would be available online in three months. Steps for making city gas available across the corporation area are being taken, he informed.

The second phase of the Kochi metro project from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to Kakkanad will be taken up once permission from the Centre is obtained. Unlike before, the civic administration is cooperating with Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) for the implementation of the Smart City project. Steps for the development of Vyttila Junction and the road network of Kochi will also be undertaken, he said.

A detailed project report (DPR) for the development of the KSRTC bus station will be prepared. Meetings to address issues facing each Assembly constituency in the district will be convened.

Steps for the speedy implementation of canal renovation programmes and the development of Thammanam-Pulleppady road will be taken up, he said.

In his address, Mayor M. Anilkumar sought the support of the State government to address waterlogging issues in the city.

Hibi Eden, MP, wanted the second phase development of the Kochi metro and Water Metro projects to be implemented without delay. The 110-acre holding in the possession of the Railways at Ponnurunni shall be utilised for development activities, he suggested.

T.J. Vinod, MLA, demanded a mechanism for acquiring land for development projects in the city.

Deputy Mayor K.A. Ansiya and K. Babu, MLA, were present.

Representatives of the Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Indian Medical Association, Kerala Merchants Chamber of Commerce, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Rotary International, Institute of Company Secretaries of India (Kerala Chapter), and Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India, CSML CEO S. Shanavas, Deputy Police Commissioner Aiswarya Dongre, councillor Antony Kureethara, and Corporation Secretary A.S. Naizam attended.