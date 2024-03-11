Scaria Zacharia award for Vinil Paul 

March 11, 2024 10:35 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - KOCHI

Dr. Vinil Paul has won the maiden Prof. Scaria Zacharia Memorial Award for the best book written by young researchers in the field of cultural studies instituted by the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit.

He won the award for his work titled Manchadikari: Olichottathinte Vimochanadhaivasasthram. The recognition consists of a cash prize of ₹10,000, citation, and plaque. The award was instituted in memory of Prof. Zacharia, who was head of the Department of Malayalam at the university.

Works by writers below the age of 40 and books that had their first print in 2021, 2022, 2023 were considered for the award by a jury comprising Prof. Priya S., head of the Department of Malayalam; Prof. Valsalan Vathusseri, Dean, Indian Languages; Prof. K.M.Anil, Syndicate member; Prof. Shamshad Hussain K.T, and Dr. Sunil P. Elayidom.

ADVERTISEMENT

The jury observed that Dr. Vinil’s work provided novel insights by unifying cultural and historical studies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.