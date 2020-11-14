SC, ST students urge government to waive fees

‘Families facing acute financial crisis following pandemic outbreak’

Students belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities have urged the Directorate of General Education (Higher Secondary) to grant fee waiver for the first year improvement / supplementary exams in view of the financial crisis facing families following the pandemic outbreak.

The fee for first year improvement / supplementary exam per subject is ₹175. Similarly, the total fee for first year supplementary / improvement exam and second year exam is ₹225. SC/ST students have been hit hard by the financial crisis triggered by the COVID-19 situation. The burden will be more on students appearing for multiple subjects, said M. Geethanandan, co-ordinator, Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha.

The students have also requested fee waiver for compartment exams. The fee to be paid for each exam is ₹225 (for students registered between March 2009 and March 2020). “Fee payment will not be possible considering financial constraints facing marginalised communities,” said Mr. Geethanandan.

The candidates have urged the authorities to extend the last date for online registration and payment of fee. They have suggested November 21, 22, and 24 as the last dates for submitting applications, fee payment, and online registration respectively. “Many among us lack access to online and transport facilities to complete the formalities within a short span of time,” they said.

Academic groups supporting SC/ST students have requested Tribal Development Officers to identify students who have failed in exams and extend support for submitting applications for supplementary / improvement exams. The officials can inform students of the last date for submission of forms and fee payment, as many lack access to key information, they said.