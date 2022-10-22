SC has clarified that Chancellor is the appointing authority of Vice-Chancellors, says Governor

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 22, 2022 19:27 IST

Governor Arif Muhammad Khan has said the recent Supreme Court orders have clarified that the Chancellor is the appointing authority regarding the Vice-Chancellors of universities and the State government has no role in the appointments.

Speaking at a public function in Kochi on Saturday, Mr. Khan said if the State Assembly passed a law that contravened the provisions of the UGC regulations, it would not hold good. The apex court had the other day cancelled the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala Technical University on the ground that the selection process was a vitiated one.

Incidentally, Mr. Khan and the Kerala University authorities had locked horns over the formation of the select and search committee for the selection of the Vice-Chancellor for the university. The 15 members of the Senate of the Kerala University, who were removed from the post, had moved the Kerala High Court against their removal.

Mr. Khan, who said he loved the State and its people, was ashamed of the fact that the main revenue sources of the State government were liquor and the lottery. Kerala had replaced Punjab as the capital of drugs. Liquor consumption was being encouraged in the State, he alleged.

Referring to the practice of providing pensions to the personal staff of the State Ministers, the governor said each Minister was ensuring pension for 50 full-time party workers from the exchequer whereas the youth of the State were going to foreign countries in search of employment.

The Governor released a book on C. H. Muhammad Koya, former Kerala Chief Minister, authored by V.K. Beeran at the function.

Jacob Mathew, managing editor, Malayala Manorama, received the copy.

