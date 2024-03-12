SC collegium recommends six HC lawyers for appointment as judges

March 12, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended six High Court lawyers for appointment as Jjudges of the Kerala High Court. They are Addul Hakkim Mullappally Abdul Azizi, Shyamkumar V. M, Harisankar V Menon, S. Manu, Eswaran Subramani, and Manoj P. M.