October 11, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended names of five judicial officers for appointment as Kerala High Court Judges. They are M.B Snehalatha, G .Girish, C. Pratheep Kumar, and Johnson John, District and Sessions Judges of Kollam, Thirissur, Kozhikode and Kalpetta respectively and P. Krishna Kumar, Kerala High Court Registrar General.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.