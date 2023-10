October 11, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended names of five judicial officers for appointment as Kerala High Court Judges. They are M.B Snehalatha, G .Girish, C. Pratheep Kumar, and Johnson John, District and Sessions Judges of Kollam, Thirissur, Kozhikode and Kalpetta respectively and P. Krishna Kumar, Kerala High Court Registrar General.