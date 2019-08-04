SBI-The Hindu Home Expo begins

The two-day SBI-The Hindu Home Expo began at Highway Garden Convention Centre, Opposite Oberon Mall, on the Palarivattom-Edappally NH Bypass, on Saturday.

Mayor Soumini Jain inaugurated the exhibition in which 15 prominent builders and three premium banks are participating.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Jain said owning a house was a dream and a priority for most people. Such expos provide a choice of opportunities to people to own a home of their dreams from a wide collection, suiting their budget and matching their preferences.

“The selection of a home and finalisation of loan become easy when builders and bankers are on a single platform like this. The added attraction is the interior design consultancy which too is available here. The expo is a model for others to emulate,” she observed.

SBI Regional Manager K. Manoharan said the bank was happy to associate with The Hindu in the expo as part of its corporate social responsibility towards facilitating homes for all. SBI offers the lowest home loan interest rates and has zero processing fee exclusively for the expo, he added. Architects and designers from the Institute of Indian Interior Designers will offer technical consultations on interior design and clear all doubts on Sunday as well. Free consultations will be offered on Vaastu by Brahmasri Kanippayyur Krishnan Namboodirippad. The expo showcases apartments costing from ₹35 lakh to ₹4 crore. Villas in various price brackets too are available. Discounts ranging from ₹100 to ₹300 per sq ft are offered by select builders. Spacious parking is available at the expo. SBI is the presenting sponsor of the programme. The expo is an initiative of THEME – The Hindu Group Events Meets and Experience.

The expo will be on till 8.30 p.m. on Sunday. Entry is free.