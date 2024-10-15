Save society from hate, says Tushar Gandhi

Author Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, has said that people need to defeat the social enemy of injustice, hate and violence prevailing in society today.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is not just enough to beat the Sangh Parivar or the Bharatiya Janata Party in the election. That is important. But it is more important to reclaim society. Today, we are losing society as it is becoming more and more hate-filled,” he said at a discussion on ‘From a debate club to political force – Mahatma’s impact on the Indian National Congress’ held here on Tuesday. The seminar was organised by the Sabarmati Study and Research Centre of the Ernakulam District Congress Committee (DCC) as part of the week-long celebrations of Gandhi assuming office as Congress president 100 years ago.

Mr. Gandhi recalled that Mahatma Gandhi had emphasised that the Congress was a representative of the Indian society, and that it had to become the agent of changing and reforming it.

“The time has come when we need to think about it and become the agents of change in our society, which is terminally ill with the cancer of hatred, violence and injustice. Every day we hear about injustices being done to women, lower castes, and economically weaker sections. Today, minorities live in fear in India, and we are not bothered about it because we are not part of the minorities,” he said.

He said Mahatma Gandhi stood for the people and wanted freedom for everyone. “Unfortunately, more than 75 years after his death, his dream of ‘Purna Swaraj’ remains unfulfilled. It is a shame on us that after him we have not bothered to continue the work. Some people are still working honestly for that idea. But it is not happening the way it should be. The biggest responsibility is on the Congress worker because it is the worker who is the heart and soul of the party,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.