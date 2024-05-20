Save Nimisha Priya Council opposes illegal fund mobilisation

Save Nimisha Priya Action Council has stated that the collection of fund towards the blood money required to save the 34-year-old Malayali nurse on a death row at the Central prison in Yemen’s capital Sanaa is done only through the bank account in the name of the organisation and not through the personal account of any individual.

ADVERTISEMENT

The council was forced to come out with a clarification after it alleged that one of its members had tried to start a collection drive into the personal bank account of the individual in violation of the earlier agreement that such fund mobilisation will only be done through the account in the name of the council to ensure transparency.

Nimisha’s mother Prema Kumari had met her after 12 years on April 24 after the Delhi High Court on her plea asked the Centre in December last to relax its 2017 notification, which barred Indian passport holders from travelling to Yemen. She was accompanied by Samuel Jerome Bhaskaran, member of the council, who has been working in Yemen for over 24 years.

K.R. Subhash Chandran, member of the council and Supreme Court lawyer who represented Ms. Kumari in the Delhi High Court, said that the illegal fund mobilisation was done to allegedly raise around 38 lakh as money required to initiate pre-negotiations. However, those who suggested it were not able to provide a guarantee that it would yield concrete results, he said.

Mr. Chandran said that the fund mobilisation towards the blood money for the release of Nimisha Priya would be carried out only through the bank account in the name of the council.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.