Saudi Arabian woman narrates ordeal on social media

September 17, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A woman from Saudi Arabia who on Saturday alleged that she was molested in a hotel room by a popular Malayali vlogger took to social media on Sunday to narrate her ‘ordeal’.

The Ernakulam Central police had registered a case against Shakeer Suban, who runs a YouTube channel, Mallu Traveler, based on her complaint. This came soon after Suban posted a video claiming that the allegation was made by the woman with an ulterior motive.

The woman claimed in the video that she and her male friend had gone to the vlogger’s hotel room after he invited them for a meeting, and that she was molested when her friend went out of the room. Later, she complained to the Saudi Embassy and the police.

The police had registered a case under, among others, Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354-A (i) (sexual harassment, physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures) of the IPC.

