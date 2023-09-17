HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Saudi Arabian woman narrates ordeal on social media

September 17, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A woman from Saudi Arabia who on Saturday alleged that she was molested in a hotel room by a popular Malayali vlogger took to social media on Sunday to narrate her ‘ordeal’.

The Ernakulam Central police had registered a case against Shakeer Suban, who runs a YouTube channel, Mallu Traveler, based on her complaint. This came soon after Suban posted a video claiming that the allegation was made by the woman with an ulterior motive.

The woman claimed in the video that she and her male friend had gone to the vlogger’s hotel room after he invited them for a meeting, and that she was molested when her friend went out of the room. Later, she complained to the Saudi Embassy and the police.

The police had registered a case under, among others, Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354-A (i) (sexual harassment, physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures) of the IPC.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.