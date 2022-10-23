Satyajit Ray centenary show to conclude on October 25

ADVERTISEMENT

The month-long Satyajit Ray centenary show at Durbar Hall Art Centre in Kochi will conclude on October 25. At the valedictory function, a presentation will be done by Samik Bandyopadhyay, noted art, theatre, and cinema critic, on October 25 at 5 pm.

Organized by the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi and the Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC), the show was the biggest of its kind the State had ever witnessed, said Akademi Chairman Murali Cheeroth. Six of Ray's masterpieces were screened to packed houses free of charge.