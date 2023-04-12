Satyadeepam critical of Cardinal’s views

April 12, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - KOCHI

Cardinal George Alencherry’s recent statement that Christians are safe and secure under the BJP rule has turned out to be an obvious praise of the Narendra Modi-led government. The Cardinal hails the Prime Minister as a victorious leader and claims that the BJP is getting more acceptable in the State, said an editorial in the forthcoming issue of Satyadeepam, the official mouthpiece of the Syro-Malabar Church.

The publication criticised the Cardinal’s statement that Christian persecution has been a perennial feature in India. The statement oversimplifies the present-day difficulties being faced by Christians in the country, the editorial said and expressed the view that the Cardinal might have forgotten a protest in Delhi on February 20 by different Christian groups against atrocities on Christians.

There have been 598 instances of attacks on Christians and Christian institutions in 2022, according to the United Christian Forum. Christians have been forced to flee their villages in States such as Chhattisgarh, and several churches under the Jhabua Diocese in Madhya Pradesh conducted Holy Week ceremonies under police protection, the publication said. The Cardinal has also not seen the misuse of provisions under rules preventing religious conversions against Christians.

The publication also questioned the Cardinal’s statement that even if the BJP received an absolute majority, minority communities would not be insecure. However, things are not so rosy for Christians outside Kerala, it said. The Supreme Court has called for a report on the issue from the Home Ministry. The court also had a report on the action taken by State governments against mob attacks.

It was pointed out that 600 instances of atrocities had been committed against Christians in Chhattisgarh alone. Disruption of prayer meetings and filing of spurious first information reports have featured in the plea before the Supreme Court.

“When the Cardinal says that Christians are safe in India, it is difficult to say whose safety he means. It will be good to know the views of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India on these developments,” the editorial added, pointing out that India’s soul was in its diversity of views and religious tolerance.