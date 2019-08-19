Saturdays will be ‘Doxy Days’ to tackle leptospirosis

After the immediate threat of diarrhoeal diseases in the first week of the floods, leptospirosis has emerged as a health risk in the second week. ‘Doxy Day’ will be observed for six Saturdays to help prevent the spread of leptospirosis, especially among those taking up post-flood cleaning activities. During the floods last year, doxycycline tablets had been effective as a prophylactic measure, according to Additional District Medical Officer S. Sreedevi.

At all the primary health centres in Aluva and Paravur, which were affected by the floods last week, a ‘Doxy Centre’ has been opened to supply doxycycline. Health authorities have opened a Doxy Centre at the Aluva railway station too.

As per details provided on the Directorate of Health Services website, leptospirosis claimed two lives out of the 77 cases reported in the district last year.

A total of 2,079 cases were reported across the State during 2018, and 99 deaths were reported.

The months of August, September and October, immediately after the floods last year, reported 246, 854, and 208 cases respectively across the State.

The preventive measures, if implemented with diligence, would help people stay safe from such infections, said a medical officer in a peripheral centre.

Superchlorination of wells is the immediate next step as people settle down in their homes after cleaning the premises.

Health workers in the field are making people aware about the measures that need to be taken to make wells usable again for domestic purposes.