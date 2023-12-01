HamberMenu
Satheesan urges CM to extend financial support to Cusat tragedy victims

December 01, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requesting him to extend financial assistance to the kin of four persons who died in the stampede at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) in end-November.  

He also urged Mr. Vijayan to take a decision to support those who got injured in the tragedy. Describing the tragedy as the most saddening, he said those who died in the accident were not from wealthy families. It was therefore necessary to support these families, he reasoned.  

Mr. Satheesan also urged the Chief Minister to ensure that the students who got injured and were under treatment received good medical care.

