Satheesan to inaugurate protest meet against remarks on Prophet

June 09, 2022 22:16 IST

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will inaugurate a protest meet organised by Sunni organisations here on Friday against the remarks on Prophet Mohammed by some leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The meet will be held at Ernakulam Town Hall. Muhammed Farooq Naeemi, national president of Sunni Students’ Federation, will deliver the keynote address.

The representatives of Kerala Muslim Jamaat condemned the remarks against the Prophet made by the national spokesperson of the BJP. They blamed the Sangh Parivar for sowing the seeds of hatred among people by coming out with such statements.