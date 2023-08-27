Satheesan slams govt., but Minister says Onam kit distribution on track and will be completed on Monday

August 27, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KOCHI

Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan has accused the State government of choking the Civil Supplies Corporation and pushing it into a deep crisis, even as the Civil Supplies department scrambled to complete the distribution of free Onam kits for yellow ration card holders and inmates of welfare institutions and residents of tribal hamlets by Monday.

Noting that the government had cut down the number of free kits from a promised 87 lakh to six lakh, Mr. Satheesan said not even 10% of this had been distributed so far. He also said that apex consumer cooperative Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation was being left to mercy killing just like Kerala State Road Transport Corporation.

Later in the day, Food Minister G.R. Anil said the supply of free kits to ration shops had been completed and the distribution to beneficiaries would be completed on Monday. A total of 2,10,000 kits had been distributed by Sunday. Officials said ration shops had been requested to operate without interruption for two days to complete the distribution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to media persons in Paravur, Mr. Satheesan claimed that the government owed ₹700 crore to the Supplyco contractors. When Supplyco appealed for a sanction of ₹750 crore, the government gave just ₹70 crore, he added.

“At the same time, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan claims that there is no inflation in the State. He is sitting in an ivory tower and does not know that there is inflation in the State. He also claims that there is sufficient supplies through the Maveli store even as the government has turned Onam celebrations into a sad affair,” Mr. Satheesan said.

He also claimed that the Opposition did not use benamis for filing court cases. The Opposition is studying all the aspects of the allegations against the government, he added. The Opposition will go to court only after proper study and collecting sufficient evidence, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.