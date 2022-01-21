Satheesan slams government for compromising on COVID-19 restrictions for CPI(M) meetings

KOCHI:

21 January 2022 13:28 IST

The Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheeshan has slammed the government for compromising the COVID-19 restrictions for facilitating CPI(M) district meetings.

Addressing a press conference here on January 21, Mr. Satheeshan accused CPI(M) leaders of turning into carriers of the pandemic and dubbed them ‘merchants of death’.

The COVID-19 restrictions have been compromised for helping CPI(M). Hundreds of CPI(M) leaders who participated in the Thiruvananthapuram district meeting have turned positive for COVID-19, he said.

Mr. Satheeshan accused that notwithstanding the high Test Positivity Rate (TPR), Kasaragod and Thrissur districts have not been included in any of the categories related to the pandemic-related restrictions to facilitate the conduct of the party district meetings. “CPI(M) leaders are turning into carriers of the disease in their hubris to hold party meetings at any cost. Watering down the pandemic-related restrictions for the party is a challenge to the people,” he said.

The health department has come to a standstill in the face of the third wave of the pandemic. The number of COVID-19 patients is much more than that accounted for by the government. Separate rules are in force for CPI (M) and the rest, he added.

Mr. Satheeshan said that conflicting reports are emerging about the proposed K-Rail. An outdated project in Japan is being foisted on the State. The opposition’s accusations have turned out to be true. The opposition’s criticism that K-Rail is impractical and unscientific is proving spot on by the day.

Mr. Satheeshan said the in the assault on Youth Congress workers in Kannur, the violence was led by CPI(M) leaders and the gunman of a minister. He warned the State government not to be under the illusion to suppress popular protests through violence.

The press conference held at the Ernakulam District Congress Committee (DCC) office was attended by DCC president Muhammed Shiyas and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee executive member Jaison Joseph.