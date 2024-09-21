Satheesan slams CM for not ordering probe into alleged disruption of Thrissur Pooram

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on September 20 (Friday) said that the information provided under the Right to Information (RTI) Act that no investigation had been ordered into the alleged disruption of Thrissur Pooram had come as a disgrace to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Addressing the media here, he said that if a probe was ordered, the involvement of the Chief Minister and others in the matter would be revealed. He added that skeletons would come out of the closet if an inquiry was ordered into Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M.R. Ajith Kumar’s meeting with RSS leaders.

He alleged that the Pooram festivities were disrupted as part of a secret alliance between the CPI(M) and the BJP. The Chief Minister’s office had earlier announced that the DGP would conduct an investigation into the incident. He further said that the Pooram was messed up by the Chief Minister to facilitate the victory of BJP candidate Suresh Gopi in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, using the ADGP as a pawn.

Mr. Satheesan alleged that the ADGP still continued to remain in office despite a Vigilance investigation against him as the Chief Minister and CPI(M) leaders feared that if the official was removed from the post, he would reveal more secret deals. A protest meeting would be organised by the Thrissur District Congress Committee on September 28 demanding a judicial inquiry into the disruption of the Pooram, he said.

