Satheesan sees CPM-BJP nexus in solar case

KOCHI

17 August 2021 22:33 IST

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Tuesday said that the CBI probe into the solar case was part of an unholy nexus between the CPI(M) and the BJP.

Cases against people, including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy were registered on the basis of a statement given by a woman, an accused in a case of fraud. “But why is it that there’s no case registered against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan despite the accused in an even bigger case giving statement against him? It’s the Central agencies that should investigate the foreign currency smuggling case,” he said in Kochi.

All investigations announced by the State into the solar case ended citing lack of any credible evidence. Generally, the CBI took up inter-State cases and those that could not be cracked by the State police. But the solar case was handed over to the CBI with the mala fide intent to tarnish the image of Congress leaders.

The inquiry, Mr. Satheesan alleged, was not just politically-motivated but the result of a conspiracy involving the BJP and the CPI(M).