Satheesan petitions police over fake social media post

V.D. Satheesan, MLA, has lodged a police petition seeking action against those responsible for a fake Facebook comment fabricated in his name that has been making rounds in social media since Thursday night.

Mr. Satheesan emailed the petition to District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik on Friday.

A screenshot of an abusive Facebook comment showing him as the author emerged and was widely shared in various social media groups since Thursday. “It was just a screenshot of a comment in my name without actually showing the Facebook account from which it originated. As soon as it emerged, many people from across the State and country brought it to my notice,” said Mr. Satheesan who demanded invocation of provisions related to defamation and IT Act against those behind the forgery.

Mr. Karthik said that Aluva DySP would probe the matter.