Kochi

Satheesan petitions police over fake social media post

V.D. Satheesan, MLA, has lodged a police petition seeking action against those responsible for a fake Facebook comment fabricated in his name that has been making rounds in social media since Thursday night.

Mr. Satheesan emailed the petition to District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik on Friday.

A screenshot of an abusive Facebook comment showing him as the author emerged and was widely shared in various social media groups since Thursday. “It was just a screenshot of a comment in my name without actually showing the Facebook account from which it originated. As soon as it emerged, many people from across the State and country brought it to my notice,” said Mr. Satheesan who demanded invocation of provisions related to defamation and IT Act against those behind the forgery.

Mr. Karthik said that Aluva DySP would probe the matter.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 8:09:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/satheesan-petitions-police-over-fake-social-media-post/article31594597.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY