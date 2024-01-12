GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Satheesan moves Kerala High Court, seeking CBI probe into KFON project

January 12, 2024 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Friday filed a public interest litigation (PIL) before the Kerala High Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, monitored by the court, into the implementation of the Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON) project.

Mr. Satheesan, in his petition, alleged that the project and all contracts arising from it were divided among proxies of the people controlling the government. All the tenders for the project had been awarded to a single beneficiary company which was closely connected with persons in power. He added that the company had allegedly re-routed the work and financial benefits involved to another company associated with the same person in power. The project, touted as a breakthrough project to provide Internet access to the economically backward and to streamline government work, had been reduced to a scheme for earning profit for SRIT, Presadio and its subcontractors. The corruption involved in the award of contract was akin to the corruption in the implementation of the government’s Safe Kerala project for installation of AI (Artificial Intelligence) traffic cameras. He pointed out that the CAG had come down heavily on the government for violating tender conditions. The contracts were finalised in haste to award them to those who had close proximity to those in power.

Mr. Satheesan also sought the quashing of the government order issued by the Electronics and IT department that sanctioned the selection of the implementation agency of KFON, M/s Bel Consortium.

