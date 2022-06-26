Satheesan flays hike in power tariff

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has criticised the proposed hike in power tariff.

He said the government’s attempt to shift the financial burden of the Kerala State Electricity Board caused by corruption and mismanagement to the shoulders of the general public was unacceptable.

The government had failed miserably to collect taxes and control unwanted expenses. The Reserve Bank of India had listed Kerala as one of the States which could face a serious financial crisis. The government should come out with a white paper on its liabilities and tax arrears due to it, he said.

Mr. Satheesan said the Opposition was not criticising the purchase of new car for the Chief Minister but the huge spending at the time of financial crisis. The Finance department had become inert in the State, he said.

He added that the CPI(M) had taken up the call of BJP leader Smriti Irani to defeat Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad and, hence, unleashed violence at his office.