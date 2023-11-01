ADVERTISEMENT

Satheesan demands resumption of work on fishing harbour

November 01, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has demanded immediate resumption of the renovation of the Kochi fishing harbour.

He was speaking at a meeting organised by Congress block committees against the alleged neglect of the fishing harbour by the Union government, said a press release here. Hibi Eden, MP, presided.

The MP had persistently demanded that the harbour be renovated, the release added. However, the Central Fisheries department and the Cochin Port Authority have shown virtually no interest in carrying out the work.

The livelihood of a large number of people depends on the fishing harbour. If the work on the project is delayed, those depending on it will also be affected. Mr. Satheesan said people would be forced to resort to more serious protests if the work was not resumed immediately.

