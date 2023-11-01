HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Satheesan demands resumption of work on fishing harbour

November 01, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has demanded immediate resumption of the renovation of the Kochi fishing harbour.

He was speaking at a meeting organised by Congress block committees against the alleged neglect of the fishing harbour by the Union government, said a press release here. Hibi Eden, MP, presided.

The MP had persistently demanded that the harbour be renovated, the release added. However, the Central Fisheries department and the Cochin Port Authority have shown virtually no interest in carrying out the work.

The livelihood of a large number of people depends on the fishing harbour. If the work on the project is delayed, those depending on it will also be affected. Mr. Satheesan said people would be forced to resort to more serious protests if the work was not resumed immediately.

Related Topics

fishing industry / Kochi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.