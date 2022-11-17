Satheesan demands resignation of those who obtained backdoor appointments

November 17, 2022 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said on Thursday that all those who received backdoor appointments with the help of the CPI(M) should resign in the wake of the Kerala High Court’s finding that Priya Varghese, wife of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s private secretary K.K. Ragesh, lacked the credentials to apply for the post of Associate Professor in Kannur University.

Trending

  1. Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency 
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  3. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  4. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  5. South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcoming the verdict, Mr. Satheesan said she was placed first in the rank list by rejecting a candidate, who had 25 years of teaching experience. CPI(M) leaders have squeezed in their family members and relatives in various posts in universities by subverting norms, he alleged.

ALSO READ
HC directs Kannur University to reconsider Priya Varhgese’s credentials

Mr. Satheesan alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was aware of the illegal appointments. “The Left government is trying to protect backdoor appointments by carrying out a legal fight using money from the State exchequer. The youth had lost hope in the government as the heads of various departments are not reporting vacancies to the Public Service Commission to protect backdoor appointments,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

state politics

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US