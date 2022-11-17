  1. EPaper
Satheesan demands resignation of those who obtained backdoor appointments

November 17, 2022 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said on Thursday that all those who received backdoor appointments with the help of the CPI(M) should resign in the wake of the Kerala High Court’s finding that Priya Varghese, wife of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s private secretary K.K. Ragesh, lacked the credentials to apply for the post of Associate Professor in Kannur University.

Welcoming the verdict, Mr. Satheesan said she was placed first in the rank list by rejecting a candidate, who had 25 years of teaching experience. CPI(M) leaders have squeezed in their family members and relatives in various posts in universities by subverting norms, he alleged.

Mr. Satheesan alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was aware of the illegal appointments. “The Left government is trying to protect backdoor appointments by carrying out a legal fight using money from the State exchequer. The youth had lost hope in the government as the heads of various departments are not reporting vacancies to the Public Service Commission to protect backdoor appointments,” he said.

