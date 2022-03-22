Satheesan demands package for pineapple farmers

Special Correspondent

KOCHI

Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan on Tuesday demanded that pineapple farmers, who had been facing a crisis-like situation over the past few years, should be supported through a financial package.

He was inaugurating a day-long fast by Mathew Kuzhalnadan, MLA, demanding that the lives of pineapple farmers should be protected. The fast was held at the Nehru Park in Moovattupuzha.

He also raised the demand that the works of the Debt Relief Commission should be revived. K. M. Salim, UDF leader in the Moovattupuzha constituency, presided over the inauguration of the protest fast. The other UDF leaders, who participated in the programme included K. M. Abdul Majeed, Johny Nelloor, former MLA, and former MP Francis George, said a communication here.