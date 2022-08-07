Satheesan demands compensation for road accident victim’s kin

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has demanded that the family of Hashim, who lost his life in a recent road accident at Nedumbassery, be paid compensation.

Hashim, 52, who was riding a two-wheeler, fell off the vehicle as it ran into a pothole on the national highway at Nedumbassery. He was run over by a truck that came from behind.

The State government should take immediate steps to fill potholes instead of finding fault with other agencies, said Mr. Satheesan. The Public Works Minister should take steps to make roads motorable rather than indulging in blame games, he said, after meeting Hashim’s family members on Sunday.

Mr. Satheesan said the Public Works Department had made no efforts to repair roads. No pre-monsoon maintenance work was carried out anywhere in the State due to a conflict between the newly constituted maintenance wing and the PWD, he alleged.

The National Highways Authority of India and the State government should provide compensation to Hashim’s family. The police should book cases against the erring officials as valuable lives were being lost on the road, he said.