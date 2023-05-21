ADVERTISEMENT

Satheesan challenges government’s claims

May 21, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - KOCHI

Opposition leader claims the progress report of the LDF government released by the Chief Minister is a bogus document

The Hindu Bureau

The progress report of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, which was released by the Chief Minister the other day, was a bogus document dotted with falsehood, alleged Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, Mr. Satheesan said the previous LDF government too failed to fulfil its promises. Though the previous government had boasted of fulfilling 570 of the 600 promises it had made, the government could not complete even 100 promises. The State government came up with the second progress report under the presumption that people would not read the fine print regarding the claims made, he alleged.

The Opposition had exposed the claims of the Industries Minister that the government had provided employment to over 3 lakh persons through various initiatives. The government had included the names of persons who had applied for bank loans and licences in ventures of local bodies initiated by the government for providing employment, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The government even included the ventures started by people, who had returned to the State from abroad, in the list of government initiatives, he alleged.

The Home department led by Chief Minister has proved to be a disaster. The internal feud in the police department culminated in the suspension of a senior police officer from service. The Chief Minister, who criticised the recent Opposition agitation, ran away from answering the issues that were raised by the Opposition during the protest, he said.

Mr. Satheesan also criticised the Industries Minister’s claims regarding the AI camera project.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US