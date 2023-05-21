Satheesan challenges government’s claims

May 21, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The progress report of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, which was released by the Chief Minister the other day, was a bogus document dotted with falsehood, alleged Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, Mr. Satheesan said the previous LDF government too failed to fulfil its promises. Though the previous government had boasted of fulfilling 570 of the 600 promises it had made, the government could not complete even 100 promises. The State government came up with the second progress report under the presumption that people would not read the fine print regarding the claims made, he alleged.

The Opposition had exposed the claims of the Industries Minister that the government had provided employment to over 3 lakh persons through various initiatives. The government had included the names of persons who had applied for bank loans and licences in ventures of local bodies initiated by the government for providing employment, he said.

The government even included the ventures started by people, who had returned to the State from abroad, in the list of government initiatives, he alleged.

The Home department led by Chief Minister has proved to be a disaster. The internal feud in the police department culminated in the suspension of a senior police officer from service. The Chief Minister, who criticised the recent Opposition agitation, ran away from answering the issues that were raised by the Opposition during the protest, he said.

Mr. Satheesan also criticised the Industries Minister’s claims regarding the AI camera project.