Satheesan blames LDF govt., police for continuing attacks on women and children

September 07, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KOCHI

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said on Thursday that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government had failed to curb continuing attacks against women and children.

Reacting to the alleged sexual assault on an eight-year-old girl at Aluva on Thursday morning, Mr. Satheesan alleged that the police had turned inefficient as they had not been able to check the growing assaults against women and children. “The police failed to step up patrolling, especially in the night hours, even after the recent incident in which a five-year-old migrant girl was abducted and brutally raped and murdered in Aluva. The latest incident happened just one-and-a-half km away from the government guesthouse at Aluva, where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was staying under large police cover the other day,” he said.

Mr. Satheesan accused Mr. Vijayan and the CPI(M) of remaining silent over the increasing attacks on women and children. “The police have become a laughing stock before the public as they are busy covering the face of activist GROW Vasu using their cap while he was produced before the court recently. The Chief Minister seems unaware of what is happening in the departments under him. Why is he remaining in his seat when he is not even aware of the change of guard at the Kerala State Welfare Corporation for Forward Communities?” he said.

The Opposition leader alleged that the financial situation in the State had turned worse under the LDF government. A situation had come wherein teachers were even refusing promotion as headmasters of schools as they needed to shell out money from their pockets for providing mid-day meals to children, he said.

On the allegation by CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan that the Bharatiya Janata Party had traded its votes with the United Democratic Front in the Puthupally bypoll, Mr. Satheesan asked him to spell out his position in the wake of the slide in vote share of the LDF candidate. “We had requested real Communists to support Chandy Oommen as a mark of protest against the autocratic rule of Mr. Vijayan,” he said.