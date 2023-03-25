ADVERTISEMENT

Satheesan alleges CM’s office intervened to award biomining contract at Brahmapuram

March 25, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Saturday alleged intervention by the Chief Minister’s office in the award of contract for bio-mining at the Brahmapuram plant to Zonta Infratech Private Limited.

He was inaugurating the march organised by the District Congress Committee (DCC) to the office of the District Police Chief (Kochi City) in protest against the alleged brutal assault of UDF councillors by police.

Mr. Satheesan alleged that plastic waste at Brahmapuram plant was set ablaze using petrol. The modern waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram was sabotaged by the first Pinarayi Vijayan government.

He alleged that the government ceded to the demand of district CPI (M) leadership not to set up a plant when UDF was in power in Kochi Corporation. UDF had opposed the award of contract to Zonta. The contract was secured by the company by producing fake certificate, Mr. Satheesan alleged.

He demanded a CBI probe into everything related to the Brahmapuram plant. He said that the party has identified all anti-Congress police officials in Kochi. He warned the police not to be under the illusion of suppressing the protest using force.

He claimed that more corruption related to Brahmapuram would be exposed in the coming days. DCC president Mohammed Shiyas presided.

Benny Behanan, MP, MLAs T.J. Vinod, Anwar Sadat, Eldose Kunnappillil, and Uma Thomas were among those present.

