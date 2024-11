The education rally organised by the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad, spanning from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, will arrive in Kochi on Thursday (November 28).

The rally will tour various parts of the district on Thursday and Friday (November 29).

A reception for the rally, led by Parishad president T.K. Meerabai, will be held at Edappally Changampuzha Park, Valayanchirangara, Piravom Town, and Vazhappilly. The rally will conclude in Thiruvananthapuram on December 10.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.