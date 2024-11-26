 />

Sasthra Sahithya Parishad’s rally to reach Kochi on November 28

Published - November 26, 2024 07:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The education rally organised by the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad, spanning from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, will arrive in Kochi on Thursday (November 28).

The rally will tour various parts of the district on Thursday and Friday (November 29).

A reception for the rally, led by Parishad president T.K. Meerabai, will be held at Edappally Changampuzha Park, Valayanchirangara, Piravom Town, and Vazhappilly. The rally will conclude in Thiruvananthapuram on December 10.

