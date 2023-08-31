ADVERTISEMENT

Sarojini Balanandan cremated

August 31, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The mortal remains of Sarojini Balanandan, All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) leader and former Communist Party of India (Marxist) State committee member, were cremated at the Kalamassery public crematorium on Thursday.

Ministers P. Rajeeve and K. Radhakrishnan, AIDWA president P.K. Sreemathi, and former MP C.S. Sujatha were present.

Sarojini Balanandan, 86, wife of late CPI(M) Polit Bureau member E. Balanandan, passed away on Tuesday at her daughter’s house at North Paravur following age-related ailments.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan, and senior party leader M.A. Baby had paid their last respects to the late leader in Kochi on Wednesday.

A remembrance meeting was held at the Kalamassery party area committee office after the cremation.

