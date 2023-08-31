Sarojini Balanandan cremated

August 31, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The mortal remains of Sarojini Balanandan, All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) leader and former Communist Party of India (Marxist) State committee member, were cremated at the Kalamassery public crematorium on Thursday.

Ministers P. Rajeeve and K. Radhakrishnan, AIDWA president P.K. Sreemathi, and former MP C.S. Sujatha were present.

Sarojini Balanandan, 86, wife of late CPI(M) Polit Bureau member E. Balanandan, passed away on Tuesday at her daughter’s house at North Paravur following age-related ailments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan, and senior party leader M.A. Baby had paid their last respects to the late leader in Kochi on Wednesday.

A remembrance meeting was held at the Kalamassery party area committee office after the cremation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT